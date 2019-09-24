|
|
Chester John Renkun, MD
Linwood - Chester John Renkun, MD, of Linwood, died in Cooper Hospital on Friday, September 20, 2019. He was born in Waterbury, Connecticut and grew up there. He graduated from the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, MA and Georgetown Medical School. Pediatric training was at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia. From 1969 to 1971 he was in the US Navy stationed at the Naval Hospital in Charleston, SC.
In 1971 he joined the staff at Haddonfield Pediatrics in Haddonfield, NJ and was on staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden.
Chester owned and trained Newfoundland dogs for many years with a total on 10 different dogs who were all great companions. After retirement he spent summers in Nova Scotia enjoying the cool weather and pursuing his hobbies of photography, reading, gardening and woodworking.
Chet was a devout Catholic and served as a lector, Eucharistic minister and altar server frequently at Holy Trinity Parish both in Longport and Margate.
Chester is predeceased by his parents Jane and Chester Joseph Renkun. He is survived by his wife of 55 years Jeanne (Concetta) Renkun, his brother Cass Renkun (Maureen), his sister Susan Accettullo (Giancarlo), cousins, nieces, and nephews.
In lieu of flowers send donations to Holy Trinity Parish, 11 N. Kenyon Avenue, Margate, NJ 08402. A visitation will be held from 10-11am, followed by at Mass of Christian Burial at 11am at Holy Trinity Parish: Epiphany Church, Longport. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood - Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 24, 2019