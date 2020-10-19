1/
Christa Erika Uher
Christa Erika Uher

Gibbsboro - Died: October 6, 2020

Born: August 29, 1939

Christa Uher of Gibbsboro, NJ died at Atria Voorhees Assisted Living Facility on October 6 due to complications from Alzheimer's Disease.

Christa was born and raised in Stuttgart, Germany. She met her husband Frank while he was serving in the United States Army and was stationed in Stuttgart and she was working as a secretary for Melitta Coffee. She came to the U.S., learned English, and moved to New Jersey with her husband and lived her life in Cherry Hill and Gibbsboro, working for JCPenny as a collector until she retired. She often traveled home to visit family over the years, loved Strauss Waltzes, her flower garden, and of course loved coffee. She is survived by a son Brian, daughter-in-law Lisa, and 2 grandsons. Due to COVID-19, the funeral service has already been held and in lieu of a viewing an online memorial service will be held on or about October 28. Details can be obtained by contacting Zale Funeral Home in Stratford, NJ or emailing CEUmemorial@gmail.com.




Published in Courier Post from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
