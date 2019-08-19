|
|
Christa Michelle Cox Cruz
Oaklyn, NJ - Christa Michelle Cox Cruz (nee Callaway), 43, of Oaklyn, NJ, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019. Christa was known to be the "Oaklyn Mom" who was the "Jack of all trades" and "the glue" that kept everyone together and on track. She enjoyed baking, gardening, party hosting, building and fixing things with Will, and was always active in the community. She loved going to the beach and being in the kitchen as those were two of her happy places. She also enjoyed spending quality time with her family and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Christa is survived by her children, Alexus Cox, William Antonio Cruz Jr., Courtney Cruz, Michael Cruz, Tyler Cruz, and Maverick Cruz; parents Robert A. Callaway and Barbara A. Baker; fiancé William Cruz; and brother, Gregory Callaway.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cruz family.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Christa's visitation on Monday August 19, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Inglesby & Sons Funeral Home, located at 2426 Cove Road, Pennsauken, NJ 08109.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 19, 2019