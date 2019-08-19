Services
Inglesby & Son Inc.
2426 Cove Rd
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
(856) 662-1271
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Inglesby & Son Inc.
2426 Cove Rd
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christa Cruz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christa Michelle Cox Cruz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christa Michelle Cox Cruz Obituary
Christa Michelle Cox Cruz

Oaklyn, NJ - Christa Michelle Cox Cruz (nee Callaway), 43, of Oaklyn, NJ, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019. Christa was known to be the "Oaklyn Mom" who was the "Jack of all trades" and "the glue" that kept everyone together and on track. She enjoyed baking, gardening, party hosting, building and fixing things with Will, and was always active in the community. She loved going to the beach and being in the kitchen as those were two of her happy places. She also enjoyed spending quality time with her family and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Christa is survived by her children, Alexus Cox, William Antonio Cruz Jr., Courtney Cruz, Michael Cruz, Tyler Cruz, and Maverick Cruz; parents Robert A. Callaway and Barbara A. Baker; fiancé William Cruz; and brother, Gregory Callaway.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cruz family.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Christa's visitation on Monday August 19, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Inglesby & Sons Funeral Home, located at 2426 Cove Road, Pennsauken, NJ 08109.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Inglesby & Son Inc.
Download Now