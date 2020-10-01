Christian Hunter Gault
Haddonfield NJ - Christian Hunter Gault was taken away from us too soon on September 25, 2020 in Snowmass Village, Colorado. Hunter lived his life to the fullest in his short 27 years. He is now in Heaven with those who went before him where he has found a peace that passes all our human understanding. He is loved and missed so deeply by his family; his unconditionally loving parents, John and Wendy (nee Weiss) Gault, his beloved brother, Taylor, Taylor's wife, Laura and her daughter, Lexi, his baby sister, the late Avery Alexandra Gault, his cherished grandparents, 'Poppop' John Weiss and 'Mimi' Patricia Gault, his dear aunts and uncles, Jill and Curtis Slimm, Dawn Weiss and Jill and Michael Palacki, his cousins who will miss him so very much, Erin Gernovich (Randy), Anna Slimm, Jennie Slimm, Grace Slimm who were like sisters and Hayley and Elaina Palacki.
"The desert takes our dreams away from us, and they don't always return...Those who don't return become a part of the clouds, a part of the animals that hide in the ravines and the water that comes from the earth. They become part of everything...They become the Soul of the World." -Paulo Coelho.
Hunter had a soul that was part of everything around him as he felt most complete living and enjoying the mountains and oceans that were God's masterpiece. He surfed the waves and climbed, hiked and skied the mountains that spanned before him. He was generous; helping people with his words and presence. In his work, he saw and experienced the presence of God and His majesty. There is a Hunter sized hole left in the hearts and lives of those who knew and loved Christian Hunter Gault. If you were his family or fortunate enough to be his friend, he laughed, cried and loved you like you were his own.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate and share stories of Hunter's life on Saturday October 10, 2020 at the Fellowship Community Church 1520 Hainesport Rd, Mt Laurel NJ. His visitation will be held from 10-11am and his service will begin at 11am on Saturday October 10. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing as there will be plenty of room to gather, pay your respects and be present for the service if you wish. Hunter's service will be livestreamed and can be viewed through the church website www.fellowshipsj.org
. Please click on the link to view 'Livestreamed online service'.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, Hunter's family requests donations to the LOA Scholarship Fund to assist others in living their best lives through LOA (Legacy Outdoor Adventures). To donate in memory of Hunter, please visit: www.loafund.com
click on 'donate now' and click on the tribute page for Christian Gault where you can directly donate and read LOA's tribute to him. A check can be mailed to LOA Scholarship Fund / Mike Hinkle P.O. Box 96 Teasdale UT 84773.