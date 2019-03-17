|
Christian R. Alessi
Gloucester Township - Christian R. Alessi suddenly on March 13, 2019 of Gloucester Township formerly of Bellmawr. Age 28. Beloved son of Leonard and Judy (Naphys) Alessi, Jr. Devoted brother of Gabe, Casey and Duke.Dear uncle of Emma, Jake, Nathan, Aiden and Shane. Loving boyfriend of Brooke Albanese. Loving nephew of Debbie Fulginiti (Jim), Maryann Sickel (Ed) and Terence Naphys (Jackie). Also survived by many cousins. Christian was a graduate of Gloucester Catholic High School, Class of 2008. Christian played baseball for Bellmawr Little League. There will be a viewing on Tuesday evening from 7pm to 9pm and Wednesday morning from 8:15am to 9:15am at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 10am at Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa's Church, Runnemede. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing, NJ. In lieu of Flowers, donations may be made in Christian's memory to Recovery Advocates of America, 2177 NJ-33, Hamilton Township, NJ 08690. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 17, 2019