Christina H. Brewer
Camden - on June 3, 2020. Visitation: Saturday from 9am to 11am at Tenth Street Baptist Church 1860 S. 10th Street Camden, NJ. Family Service will be private. Interment: Harleigh Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family would like contributions in Chris's name made to 10th St. Bapt. Church via mail or cashapp ($TSBC1888). Arr. Carl Miller Funeral Home.




Published in Courier Post from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Carl Miller Funeral Home
