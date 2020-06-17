Or Copy this URL to Share

Christina H. Brewer



Camden - on June 3, 2020. Visitation: Saturday from 9am to 11am at Tenth Street Baptist Church 1860 S. 10th Street Camden, NJ. Family Service will be private. Interment: Harleigh Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family would like contributions in Chris's name made to 10th St. Bapt. Church via mail or cashapp ($TSBC1888). Arr. Carl Miller Funeral Home.









