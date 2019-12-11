Services
Christina M. Dougherty Obituary
Atco - Christina Marie Dougherty (nee Tufano) age 70yrs of Atco, NJ passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019. Beloved wife of Kerry F. Dougherty. Mother of Danielle Luczak (Martin) of Sicklerville. Christina is also survived by her sister, Gaylene Ann Lingesso of Galloway Twp., NJ. Christina was born and raised in McKeesport, PA. That is where she fell in love with Kerry. They were married in 1971. She made the best spaghetti sauce and Italian wedding soup. Which she only shared the family recipes with her daughter. Christina loved life, the beach, but most importantly her family. Christina is and will always be the rock of the family. A viewing will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 7:00pm to 9:00pm and again on Saturday December 14, 2019 10:00am to 11:00am at the LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. A funeral service will begin at 11:00am. Interment will be Private at the Brig Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, Development Office, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 would be appreciated. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -