Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Christ Our Light RC Church
402 N. Kings Hwy
Cherry Hill, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Our Light RC Church
402 N. Kings Hwy
Cherry Hill, NJ
Christina M. Gaudio Obituary
Christina M. Gaudio

Cherry Hill - Christina Marie Marconi Gaudio, age 36, of Cherry Hill passed away September 3, 2019 after suffering a sudden brain aneurysm. A graduate of Rosemont College and Villanova University, Christina was an avid patriot, Life Member of the NRA, and supporter of the NJ 2nd Amendment Society. She was a graduate of the FBI Citizens Academy and an advocate for domestic violence victims. Christina was also a die-hard Eagles fan and loved vacationing with her loving family in Wildwood. Her final ultimate gift was to be an organ donor and help save the lives of those in need.

She is survived by her loving husband, Nick; two cherished children, Sophia and Lucille; her devoted parents, David and Natalie Marconi; a caring brother, Anthony Marconi; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Nick and Lauren Gaudio; her niece and nephews, Jacob, AJ, and Evelyn; and numerous other beloved family members and friends.

Relatives and friends may visit with her family Friday evening from 7 to 9 pm, and Saturday morning from 9 to 10:30 am at Christ Our Light RC Church, 402 N. Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 am, Saturday. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Dysautonomia International (www.dysautonomiainternational.org). For condolences and more information please visit www.gaskillbrown.com
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 4, 2019
