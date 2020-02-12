Services
Giosa Funeral Home
171 Haddon Ave
West Berlin, NJ 08091
(856) 767- 4075
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Giosa Funeral Home
171 Haddon Avenue
West Berlin, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Giosa Funeral Home
171 Haddon Avenue
West Berlin, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christina Marcinek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christina Marcinek


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christina Marcinek Obituary
Christina Marcinek

Berlin - Christina F. "Chrissy" Marcinek, age 81, of Berlin, formerly of Bellmawr Park, passed peacefully on February 9, 2020. Loving wife of the late Michael. Treasured sister of Kennard Cramp, Jr. (Fran). Beloved niece of Elsie (the late Ted) Rommereide and all the late Bill Tevis Sr. (surviving spouse Ruth), Mary (Charlie) Bailey and Edwin (Rita) Tevis. Treasured daughter of all the late Florence Simpson, Kennard Cramp, Sr., and Joseph Simpson.

Chrissy also leaves to cherish her memory many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends, her devoted caregiver Roberta Glenz, the staff at Spring Oak Asst. Living, and her loyal health care practitioners.

Chrissy loved her family, enjoyed long walks to shops in Bellmawr to see her friends and she loved shopping, watching movies and musical entertainment. She was also devoted to her pets, Tweety Bird, Sylvester and Duchess. Despite her limitations, Chrissy had the persistence of a survivor, and her antics were often unforgettable. She was always deeply grateful to those who helped her in any way. Relatives and friends are invited to Chrissy's viewing from 10-11AM, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Giosa Funeral Home, 171 Haddon Avenue, West Berlin, NJ, where her funeral service will begin at 11AM. Burial to follow at New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Welfare Assn., 509 Centennial Blvd, Voorhees Township, NJ, 08043, https://support.awanj.org/donate-now. To leave lasting condolences, please visit www.giosafuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -