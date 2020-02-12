|
Christina Marcinek
Berlin - Christina F. "Chrissy" Marcinek, age 81, of Berlin, formerly of Bellmawr Park, passed peacefully on February 9, 2020. Loving wife of the late Michael. Treasured sister of Kennard Cramp, Jr. (Fran). Beloved niece of Elsie (the late Ted) Rommereide and all the late Bill Tevis Sr. (surviving spouse Ruth), Mary (Charlie) Bailey and Edwin (Rita) Tevis. Treasured daughter of all the late Florence Simpson, Kennard Cramp, Sr., and Joseph Simpson.
Chrissy also leaves to cherish her memory many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends, her devoted caregiver Roberta Glenz, the staff at Spring Oak Asst. Living, and her loyal health care practitioners.
Chrissy loved her family, enjoyed long walks to shops in Bellmawr to see her friends and she loved shopping, watching movies and musical entertainment. She was also devoted to her pets, Tweety Bird, Sylvester and Duchess. Despite her limitations, Chrissy had the persistence of a survivor, and her antics were often unforgettable. She was always deeply grateful to those who helped her in any way. Relatives and friends are invited to Chrissy's viewing from 10-11AM, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Giosa Funeral Home, 171 Haddon Avenue, West Berlin, NJ, where her funeral service will begin at 11AM. Burial to follow at New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Welfare Assn., 509 Centennial Blvd, Voorhees Township, NJ, 08043, https://support.awanj.org/donate-now. To leave lasting condolences, please visit www.giosafuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020