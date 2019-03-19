|
Christina McFetridge
Cherry Hill, NJ - March 14, 2019, age 47. Beloved daughter of the late Robert and the late Joyce McFetridge. Dear sister of Adam (Nicole) McFetridge, Shawn McFetridge and the late Robin Burke. Loving aunt of Rylie Burke and Keira McFetridge. 'Christie' was a graduate of Cherry Hill West. She loved the shore, boating, flowers, laughing, and dancing. But her greatest love was her family. She will be greatly missed. Relatives and friends are invited Friday to Christ Our Light Church, 402 N. Kings Hwy. Cherry Hill, NJ where the Funeral Mass will begin promptly at 11:00 am. Burial will be private.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 19, 2019