Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Resources
More Obituaries for Christina McFetridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christina McFetridge

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Christina McFetridge Obituary
Christina McFetridge

Cherry Hill, NJ - March 14, 2019, age 47. Beloved daughter of the late Robert and the late Joyce McFetridge. Dear sister of Adam (Nicole) McFetridge, Shawn McFetridge and the late Robin Burke. Loving aunt of Rylie Burke and Keira McFetridge. 'Christie' was a graduate of Cherry Hill West. She loved the shore, boating, flowers, laughing, and dancing. But her greatest love was her family. She will be greatly missed. Relatives and friends are invited Friday to Christ Our Light Church, 402 N. Kings Hwy. Cherry Hill, NJ where the Funeral Mass will begin promptly at 11:00 am. Burial will be private.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
Download Now