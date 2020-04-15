|
Christina Rose Flamini
Haddon Heights - Christina Rose Flamini, longtime resident of Haddon Heights, NJ, passed away on April 11th, 2020. She was 36 years old.
Christina, the daughter of Rosanne (née Zubrzycki) and Angelo Flamini, was a creative and artistic person, graduating with a double major in Psychology and English and a minor in Fine Arts from Rutgers University.
She was a professional designer and custom jeweler who enjoyed varied interests, especially painting, gardening, cooking, and taking care of her two cats, Gatto and Bella. She will be remembered for her warm personality, loving nature, and devotion to her family.
Christina is survived by her parents Angelo and Rosanne Flamini; brother Anthony (Kayo) Flamini; partner Mark Hanchey; grandmother Anna Zubrzycki; as well as uncles and aunts Bernard "Butch" (Sharon) Markowski, Thomas (Rose Ann) Zubrzycki, Kenneth Flamini, Maryanne (Paul) DeMartini, and John (Stacey) Zubrzycki. Christina is also survived by many loving cousins. She is predeceased by her grandparents Adolph Zubrzycki, Angelo Sr. and Elizabeth "Betty" Flamini, as well as uncle Steven Zubrzycki.
Due to the current restrictions, there will be a private ceremony for immediate family. A larger memorial and burial service will be held at a future date to celebrate Christina.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Christina's memory to one of the organizations that she was passionate about: Camden County Women's Center, 311 Market St, Camden, NJ 08102, www.camdencountywomenscenter.org; or CSTAR Animal Care, 190 Warwick Rd , Unit 615, Stratford, NJ 08084, www.cstarnj.org.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020