Christine E. Busbee Williams
Of Camden, NJ, on January 8, 2020, age 79. Beloved wife of Edward G. Williams; Devoted mother of Linda Busbee-Smith(Tim), Mark Busbee (Tracye), Yvette Busbee, Breda Spratley, Sharon Hunter Nikolaus(Ernest) and Edward Wilson; Loving grandmother and great-grandmother of (9) grandchildren and (5) great-grandchildren.
A special viewing will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 from 5-8pm, at Carl Miller Funeral Home, 831 Carl Miller Blvd., Camden, NJ 08104. Service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Haddonfield United Methodist Church, 29 Warwick Rd., Haddonfield, NJ, 08033. Viewing 9-11am, service at 11am. Internment following the service at Harleigh Cemetery, 1640 Haddon Ave., Camden
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020