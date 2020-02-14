Services
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Christine E. Cardwell Obituary
Christine E. Cardwell

Marlton - Christine E. Cardwell (Slodysko) passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020 at 84 years old. Christine was born in Shamokin, PA. Predeceased by her parents Anna and Alphonsus Slodysko, her sister Beverly Young and her brother Buddy Slodysko. Chris was a 50-year resident of Marlton, NJ. She will be sadly missed by her loving daughter Debbie and her husband Pat Kearney whom she lived with for many years. Also survived by her daughter Diane (Duck) Davis. Her grandchildren Patrick Jr. (Beth) Kearney, Sean (Laura) Kearney, Dana (Darin) Cain and Alyson Gipple. Chris was known as "Gigi" by 7 great grandchildren: Patrick III and Megan Kearney, Abigail and Ryan Kearney, and Trysta, Stevie, and Chase Cain. Chris was a dedicated employee at K Mart in Marlton for many years and is best known for the beautiful crafts she made over the years. Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Wednesday February 19th from 10:00-11:00 AM at the Bradley Funeral Home, Rt. 73 & Evesham Rd, Marlton, NJ. Memorial Service will begin at 11:00 AM.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
