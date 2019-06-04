|
Sister Christine (Sister John Kathleen) Hartnett, OP
Cherry Hill formerly Gloucester City - Sister Christine Hartnett, OP (Sister John Kathleen) of the Dominican Sisters of Hope, died May 31, 2019 at St Mary's Villa in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. She was 79 years of age.
The daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (O'Keeffe) Hartnett, she was born December 22, 1939 in County Cork, Ireland.
Sister Christine entered the novitiate of the Dominican Sisters of Newburgh, New York, in September 1958, made her First Profession in June 1960, and Final Profession in August 1963. Sister Christine earned her BS in Education and Philosophy from Mount Saint Mary College, Newburgh.
Sister Christine taught elementary school at St. Mary School in Gloucester NJ, St. Cecilia School in Iselin NJ, Christ the King School in Yonkers NY, St. Joseph School in Toms River NJ , and then returned to St. Mary School in Gloucester. 1992, Sister Christine became the coordinator of religious education for St. Mary's Parish in Gloucester until she retired in 2011. She moved to Asbury Towers in Asbury Park, New Jersey for two years. In 2013, she again returned to Gloucester to live in Gloucester Towne. She visited the tenants and elderly in Saint Mary Parish.. In 2015 Sister moved to assisted living at St. Mary's Villa in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.
Anyone who knew Sister Christine knew her wonderful Irish wit and sense of humor. She was very loved by the children and families ever where she ministered.
Sister Christine's Funeral will be held in Saint Mary Church in Gloucester City, New Jersey on Thursday, June 6, 2019. The wake will be held in the church beginning at 9 AM followed by a prayer service at 10:15 AM. The Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 AM.
The burial will take place on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the Dominican Sisters of Hope Cemetery on the Grounds of Mount Saint Mary College, Newburgh, New York at 10 AM.
Sister Christine is survived by her sister Bridie Milward and her brother Morris Harnett both of County Cork, Ireland. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Donations in her memory can be made to the Dominican Sisters of Hope Development Office located at 299 North Highland Avenue, Ossining, New York 10562.
Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Sister Christine Hartnett, OP.
Funeral arrangements and Inquiries may be made through:
McCann-Healey Funeral Home Gloucester City Ph: 856-456-1142
Published in Courier-Post on June 4, 2019