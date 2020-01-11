Services
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
SS Peter & Paul RC Church
Washington, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Berezny
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine M. Berezny

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine M. Berezny Obituary
Christine M. Berezny

Washington Twp. - (nee Ambroziak) On January 10, 2020. Age 77. Beloved wife of John, Jr. Devoted mother of Heather (Patrick) Pfeffer and Jennifer (William) Culpepper. Loving grandmother of Dillon and Taylor. Dear sister of Patricia Maransky. Loved by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation Wednesday 7:00-9:00 PM at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 11:00 AM at SS Peter & Paul RC Church, Washington Twp. Inurnment, All Saints Cemetery, Newfield.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Christine's memory may be made to the , 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com

"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Egizi Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -