Christine M. Berezny
Washington Twp. - (nee Ambroziak) On January 10, 2020. Age 77. Beloved wife of John, Jr. Devoted mother of Heather (Patrick) Pfeffer and Jennifer (William) Culpepper. Loving grandmother of Dillon and Taylor. Dear sister of Patricia Maransky. Loved by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation Wednesday 7:00-9:00 PM at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 11:00 AM at SS Peter & Paul RC Church, Washington Twp. Inurnment, All Saints Cemetery, Newfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Christine's memory may be made to the , 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020