Ocean View - Christine M. Carrero of Ocean View, NJ, formerly of Cherry Hill, NJ and Garnet Valley, PA., died September 18, 2019. She was 90. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Carrero, Jr. Loving mother of Michelle C. Wright (Joe) of Lansdale, PA; Michael J. Carrero of Tampa, FL.; Andrea C. Carrero of Apollo Beach, FL. and the late Joseph A. Carrero, III. Beloved mother in law of Lynn Carrero. Devoted grandmother of Michael, Jr., Christopher and Benjamin. Dear sister of Neafa Curatola and Frank Glaviano. Viewing Tuesday evening 7 to 9pm in The Schetter Funeral Home, 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. A second viewing will take place Wednesday morning from 10 to 10:45am in St. Thomas More Church, 1439 Springdale Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003. Entombment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to The National Shrine of St. Rita of Cascia, 1166 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA. 19146. Please visit schetterfh.com for additional information and to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 22, 2019