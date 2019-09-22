Services
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
Viewing
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Thomas More Church
1439 Springdale Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Carrero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine M. Carrero


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine M. Carrero Obituary
Christine M. Carrero

Ocean View - Christine M. Carrero of Ocean View, NJ, formerly of Cherry Hill, NJ and Garnet Valley, PA., died September 18, 2019. She was 90. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Carrero, Jr. Loving mother of Michelle C. Wright (Joe) of Lansdale, PA; Michael J. Carrero of Tampa, FL.; Andrea C. Carrero of Apollo Beach, FL. and the late Joseph A. Carrero, III. Beloved mother in law of Lynn Carrero. Devoted grandmother of Michael, Jr., Christopher and Benjamin. Dear sister of Neafa Curatola and Frank Glaviano. Viewing Tuesday evening 7 to 9pm in The Schetter Funeral Home, 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. A second viewing will take place Wednesday morning from 10 to 10:45am in St. Thomas More Church, 1439 Springdale Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003. Entombment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to The National Shrine of St. Rita of Cascia, 1166 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA. 19146. Please visit schetterfh.com for additional information and to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now