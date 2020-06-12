Christine M. Crissey
Christine M. Crissey

Deptford - On May 30, 2020. Daughter of the late Harry and Bernadette Crissey (nee Warburton). Beloved sister of the late Henry Crissey and Claire Killen (surviving Philip). Survived by her beloved aunt, Annie Sawyer, niece Karla Schafer (Kevin) and Nephew, Stewart Killen.

Christine was a lifelong resident of Deptford and worked many years at CBS Records in Pitman.

Christine's funeral services will be private in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hurffville.

Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Christine M. Crissey. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through:

McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME,

Gloucester City.

Ph: 856-456-1142




Published in Courier Post from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
