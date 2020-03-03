Services
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Simon Stock Parish
178 West White Horse Pike
Berlin, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Simon Stock Parish
178 West White Horse Pike
Berlin, NJ
Christine M. Keefe


1948 - 2020
Christine M. Keefe Obituary
Christine M. Keefe

Voorhees - (nee Delano) On February 27, 2020. Age 71. Beloved wife of Kenneth W. Devoted mother of Jennifer Osgood (Bruce) and Alexander Formosa (Mark). Loving grandmother of Devon, Emily, Isabella and Lilliana. Dear sister of Elizabeth McDaniel (Thomas), Mario (Michelle), and Thomas Delano (Dawn).

Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation Saturday 10:00 AM-12:00 PM at St. Simon Stock Parish, 178 West White Horse Pike, Berlin. Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Christine's memory may be made to the 1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.

"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020
