Christine Mari-Mazzola
Washington Twp. - on July 21, 2019. Age 53. Beloved wife of Peter. Devoted mother of Santina and Victoria. Loving sister of Laura, Fred, Pam, and Marc. Cherished daughter-in-law of Marie. Dear sister-in-law of Mary, Paul, John, Carmel, and Joe. She is also survived by her sweet Donna and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
Christine was a Vice President with South Jersey Industries holding key executive positions in Audit, Risk and Business Transformation. She was a member of the Board of Directors for the Kennedy Healthcare Foundation, United Way of Gloucester County and the March of Dimes, South Jersey Division. She served as the executive sponsor of SJI's Women's Leadership Initiative and was a member of the Forum of Executive Women and the .
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Thursday 5:00 - 8:00 pm at The Church of the Holy Family, 226 Hurffville Rd., Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 10:00 am at the church. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Christine's memory may be made to the Mari-Mazzola Pancreatic Cancer Fund at https://giving.apps.upenn.edu/fund?program=MED&fund=840930 or Penn Medicine Development, 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Philadelphia PA 19104, please include Mari-Mazzola Pancreatic Cancer Fund in memo line and make checks payable to Trustees of The University of Pennsylvania.
Published in Courier-Post on July 23, 2019