Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Christine's life story with friends and family

Share Christine's life story with friends and family

Christine Purnell



Omaha, NE - 10/6/1929-10/9/2020



Formally from Camden, NJ. Survived by husband William; sons Glenn, Mark and William Jr.; and loving family and friends.



Visitaion Tuesday 5-7 PM at Roeder Mortuary 4932 Ames Ave. Omaha, NE. Private Family Graveside Service 11:00 AM Wednesday (10/21/2020) at Mount Hope Cemetery, Omaha, NE.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store