Christine Rech

Christine RechMedford, NJ - Christine passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020 at the age of 56. Christine was a graduate of Shawnee High School and Methodist School of Nursing.Christine was a nurse at Virtua Voohees Hospital for over 30 years. She will be remembered as loving gardening and music with family and friends. Chris will also be remembered by the many lives she touched as a nurse and giving friend.Christine is the beloved daughter of Michael and Mary Jarvis and sister of Michael "Tim"and Dan Jarvis. Christine is survived by her loving husband Donald Rech and her two children, Avery and Reed Rech. She is also survived by her sister in law, Meredith Hahn, family members : Jeffrey, Caitlin, Jeffrey and Harrison Hahn.Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Monday, July 13, 2020 beginning 11:00am at her home at 17 Cedar St Medford NJ. A funeral procession by horse drawn carriage will begin at noon. All are invited to walk behind to Park View Cemetery in Historic Medford Village for the burial. Anyone who would like to send flowers can please have them delivered by Sunday to Platt Memorial Chapel, 2001 Berlin Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003.