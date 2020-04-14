|
|
Christine Riggins
Sicklerville - (nee Voigt) On April 10, 2020. Age 71. Devoted mother of Taylor Rene' Milillo (Chappie) and Benjamin Riggins. Loving grandmother of Isabella Loren Milillo. Dear sister of Elinor Dooley (Frank). Loving Aunt of many neices and nephews.
Born in Camden NJ, she grew up in Runnemede NJ and was a hairdresser for over 50 years.
She enjoyed spending her summers with her family on the beach in Wildwood Crest and by the lake at Hospitality Creek Campground. She loved holidays and Sunday dinners at her daughters home. Her pride and joy was her granddaughter "Bella". Christine passed peacefully at her daughters home surrounded by family after a two year battle with cancer. She will be greatly missed by many.
Christine's life will be honored and remembered privately by her family due to the health crisis of COVID-19.
"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020