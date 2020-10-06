Christopher A. Mullin
Merchantville - Christopher A. Mullin of Merchantville, NJ passed away peacefully on October 1, 2020 at the age of 57. Chris was born to Joseph Mullin and Joan Fairbrother in State College, PA. He attended St. Peter Celestine School, Camden Catholic High School, and Drexel and Rutgers Universities.
Chris was the smartest of all the Mullins and incredibly talented. He was a skilled carpenter, artist and musician, and made everything look easy.
Chris is survived by his parents, Joseph and Joan Mullin, his siblings: Paul, Michael (Carol - deceased), Joanne McBride (Michael), Molly Phillips (Greg), Thomas (Jennifer), Joseph (Julia) and 13 nieces and nephews.
Visitation Friday morning 10 to 11:15am at Christ Our Light Catholic Church 402 N. Kings Highway, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 11:30am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Chris' name can be made to The Joseph Fund of Camden josephfundcamden.org
