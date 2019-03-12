Services
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Catholic Church of Christ Our Light,
402 Kings Hwy N
Cherry Hill., NJ
1981 - 2019
Christopher C. Baggiano Obituary
Christopher C. Baggiano

Cherry Hill - age 37 years, passed away suddenly on March 8, 2019. Beloved son of Lenora Reilly (nee LaMarra) and her husband Leo and Carmen Baggiano and his wife Monique. Loving brother of Michael J. Baggiano (Stacey), Kimberly Day, Jacqueline Hazlet and Elizabeth Reilly. Devoted grandson of maternal grandparents, Nicholas and Rose LaMarra. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Chris was a talented plumber for many years and enjoyed his trade. He had a great sense of humor, was kind and always willing to help people. Chris loved listening and writing rock music, watching scary movies, running and working out. He had a special bond with his grandparents, with whom he lived with.

Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Thursday from 6-8 PM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11 AM at the Catholic Church of Christ Our Light, 402 Kings Hwy N. in Cherry Hill. Final disposition will be private. In lieu flowers, donations may be made to Prodigal House Foundation, P. O. Box 655 Sewell, NJ 08080. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 12, 2019
