Services
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
View Map
Cherry Hill - Christopher C. Bay of Cherry Hill, NJ, died February 20, 2020. He was 85. Beloved husband of the late Janet (nee Lyle). Loving father of Ken Bay (Kim) of Marlton, NJ; Karen Janney (Tom) of Cherry Hill, NJ and the late Chris "Chuck" Bay (Dawn) of Barrington, NJ. Devoted grandfather of Dana Kondrla, Ryan Bay, Matthew Bay, Sean Bay and Kirsten Janney. Devoted great grandfather of Jaxson and Liv Kondrla. Also survived by his loving dog Carly. Mr. Bay proudly served his country in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1957. Relatives and friends will gather Monday morning 10 to 10:45am at the Schetter Funeral Home 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Funeral service 11am. Interment private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to the 1 Union Street, Robbinsville, NJ 08691. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
