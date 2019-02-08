Services
Spilker Funeral Home
815 Washington Street
Cape May, NJ 08204
(609) 884-3793
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
St. Mary's RC Church
corner of Main Street and Carroll Ave
Williamstown , NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mary's RC Church
corner of Main Street and Carroll Ave
Williamstown , NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher McCarthy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher J. McCarthy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Christopher J. McCarthy Obituary
Christopher J. McCarthy

Williamstown - 89, of Williamstown and formerly of Cinnaminson died in his home surrounded by loved ones on February 5, 2019. United States Air Force Veteran. Devoted husband of 67 years to Joan (nee Collison); Loving father of Joanne, Kathleen, Christopher, Joseph, Daniel and Maryanne "Mimi." Grandfather of 11. Great grandfather of 5. Brother of Alice Tuzi and the late John McCarthy and the late Marie Endt. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday (Feb. 13th) at 12 noon in St. Mary's RC Church, corner of Main Street and Carroll Ave, Williamstown where there will be a viewing from 11am until 11:50am. Interment with military honors will follow in the Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cem., Williamstown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice.

SPILKER FUNERAL HOME, Cape May, NJ

www.spilkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.