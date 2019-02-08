|
Christopher J. McCarthy
Williamstown - 89, of Williamstown and formerly of Cinnaminson died in his home surrounded by loved ones on February 5, 2019. United States Air Force Veteran. Devoted husband of 67 years to Joan (nee Collison); Loving father of Joanne, Kathleen, Christopher, Joseph, Daniel and Maryanne "Mimi." Grandfather of 11. Great grandfather of 5. Brother of Alice Tuzi and the late John McCarthy and the late Marie Endt. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday (Feb. 13th) at 12 noon in St. Mary's RC Church, corner of Main Street and Carroll Ave, Williamstown where there will be a viewing from 11am until 11:50am. Interment with military honors will follow in the Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cem., Williamstown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice.
