Christopher J. Shaw, Sr.
Westville - Christopher J. Shaw, Sr., of Westville, New Jersey, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. He was aged 73 years.
Family
Chris is the beloved husband of Linda (nee Nuss); loving father of April Robertson and the late Christopher J. Shaw, Jr.; cherished grandfather of Anthony Hamilton & Jonathan Robertson; dear brother of Jean Keyte.
Farewell Tribute
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Chris's visitation on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 after 1 PM in the McGUINNESS FUNERAL HOME, 34 Hunter Street, Woodbury where a Memorial Ceremony will follow at 2 PM. Chris's family requests memorial contributions in his memory made to the American Cancer Society
, 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.
