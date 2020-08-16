1/
Christopher J. Shaw Sr.
1947 - 2020
Christopher J. Shaw, Sr.

Westville - Christopher J. Shaw, Sr., of Westville, New Jersey, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. He was aged 73 years.

Family

Chris is the beloved husband of Linda (nee Nuss); loving father of April Robertson and the late Christopher J. Shaw, Jr.; cherished grandfather of Anthony Hamilton & Jonathan Robertson; dear brother of Jean Keyte.

Farewell Tribute

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Chris's visitation on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 after 1 PM in the McGUINNESS FUNERAL HOME, 34 Hunter Street, Woodbury where a Memorial Ceremony will follow at 2 PM. Chris's family requests memorial contributions in his memory made to the American Cancer Society, 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Please share a memory by visiting www.mcgfuneral.com.

Published in Courier Post on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
01:00 PM
McGuinness Funeral Home - Woodbury
AUG
19
Memorial service
02:00 PM
McGuinness Funeral Home - Woodbury
Funeral services provided by
McGuinness Funeral Home - Woodbury
34 Hunter St
Woodbury, NJ 08096
(856) 345-9450
