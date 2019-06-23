|
|
Christopher J Young, Jr.
Medford Lakes ,NJ - CHRISTOPHER J. YOUNG, JR., of Medford Lakes, NJ, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 19th, 2019. He was 87 years of age. Chris was born in Phila., PA and was the son of the late Christopher J. and Jesse H. Young, and is the Beloved Husband of the late Agnes M. "Nan" Young. He has resided in Medford Lakes since 1968 and is a member of the Red Lion Faith Chapel in Southampton, NJ. A former executive for GlaxoSmithKline, Chris went on to pursue another dream, becoming a teacher. He taught English and Mass Communications at Shawnee High School. Chris also enjoyed coaching for the Shawnee boys' soccer and girls' lacrosse teams, and was very proud of the State Championships earned by both teams. An active member of the West Jersey Chapter- National Railway Historical Society, Chris is a published author, including "Two Roads to Medford." He is Loving Father of Christopher S. Young and his wife Robin of Medford Lakes, NJ, Nancy E. Young and her husband James Kolankiewicz of Atco, NJ and Allison D. Gray and her husband George of Las Vegas, NV. He is also Grandfather to Jessica Barakat and her husband Joseph, Christopher J. Young, Kent K. Young, Victoria L. Kolankiewicz and Seth J. Kolankiewicz. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Wednesday from 10:30 am to 11:30 AM at the Red Lion Faith Chapel, 118 Red Lion Road, Southampton, NJ, where a Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday at 11:30 AM. Interment will follow in the BG Wm. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ. Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the BRADLEY & STOW FUNERAL HOME, Medford, NJ. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy the family asks that donations be made to the Red Lion Faith Chapel, 118 Red Lion Road, Southampton, NJ 08088. (www.BradleyStow.com)
Published in Courier-Post on June 23, 2019