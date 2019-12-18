Services
Christopher R. Eberhardt Obituary
Audubon - On December 16, 2019, Chris, age 36, passed away unexpectedly at home. A lifelong resident of Audubon, Chris worked for Laborer's Local 172. Chris is the beloved son of Donald and the late, Denise (nee Malehorn). He is the loving father of Dylan, Declan and McKenzi. He is the devoted brother and uncle of Brian Eberhardt (Wife, Amanda) and their son, Caiden; Danielle Inkster (Husband, Tyler) and their children, Christian and Jocelyn; and Matthew Eberhardt (Wife, Samantha) and their children, Gianna, Aiden and Kaylee. He is also lovingly survived by his grandmother, Dorothy Malehorn; his aunts, Susan Keleher (Husband, Timothy) and Barbara Lichtenstein as well as many cousins including Jeffrey Oates and Tracy Oates.

Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Thursday evening, Dec. 19th from 7:00 - 9:00 PM and again Friday morning, Dec. 20th from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM at the Healey Funeral Home, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ where His Funeral Service will begin Friday at 12:00 PM following the viewing, Final interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made for his children c/o https://www.gofundme.com/f/chris-eberhardts-funeral?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=sms&campaign=p_cp+share-sheet.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
