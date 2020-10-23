1/1
Christopher T. Bakey Sr.
Christopher T. Bakey, Sr.

Christopher T. Bakey, Sr., formerly of Barrington, NJ, died October 21, 2020. He was 87. Beloved husband for 59 years to the late Patricia C. (nee Falcey). Chris is also predeceased by his parents John and Lillian Bakey and by his brothers Joachim and George. Loving father of Theresa Segin (Bob) of Marlton, NJ; Kathleen Bakey of Corpus Christi, TX; Rev. Christopher T. Bakey, Jr. of Our Lady of Peace Parish, Williamstown, NJ; Peggy Dougherty (Bob) of Ocean City, NJ; Jim Bakey (Jeanette) of Blackwood, NJ; Paul Bakey (Mary) of Somerdale, NJ; 18 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and 1 on the way. Dear brother-in-law of Bill and Theresa Donahue of Cape May, NJ and Patricia Bakey of Collingswood, NJ. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Chris was a great Evangelizer, a Man of Malvern and served as an usher for 45 years at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church, Barrington, NJ. Viewing Monday evening 6 to 9pm at the Schetter Funeral Home 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday morning 11am at St. Joan of Arc Church 100 Willow Bend Road, Marlton, NJ 08053. For those that cannot attend, Mass will be live streamed beginning 10:45am at https://boxcast.tv/view/funeral-mass-for-christopher-bakey-dx7msvjpobslrtzr9wbm Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to Sacred Heart Church 1739 Ferry Avenue, Camden, NJ 08104. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.




Published in Courier Post from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Viewing
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Schetter Funeral Home
OCT
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Church
