Claire A. Harden
Cherry Hill, NJ - On July 23, 2019, age 93, of Premier Cadbury in Cherry Hill, NJ, formerly a longtime resident of Haddonfield & Westmont; Beloved mother of Bobbie Herbs (Michael) of Mt. Laurel, NJ and Sherrie Knaster (Charles) of Gilbertsville, PA; Loving grandmother of Kayla Herbs, Cara Knaster (Isaak Schaffer) and Krysta Knaster (Jon Morris) and Cherished great grandmother of Charlette & Rose Schaffer and Amelia & Delphine Morris.
Claire was a remarkable athlete, playing Field Hockey, Basketball, Tennis & Softball at Collingswood HS (Class of '44) and at Temple Univ. (Class of '48), while receiving her Physical Ed. Degree, she continued to play Field Hockey, Basketball & Tennis. She taught for 35 years and coached basketball at Holy Cross HS in Riverside for 21 years, compiling a record of 235-124, including a championship in 1964. Claire was inducted into the Collingswood HS Athletic Hall of Fame (HOF), Temple Athletic HOF, SJ Basketball Coaches HOF & Holy Cross HS HOF for coaching, SJ Coaches HOF, WJ Field Hockey HOF for athletics & umpiring, and the NJ Basketball Coaches HOF. Additionally, she was an honorary umpire for the US Field Hockey Assoc.
Claire's Memorial Service will be held on Sat., Sept. 14, 2019 at 11 AM at The Baptist Church of Haddonfield, 124 Kings Hwy E., Haddonfield, NJ; Greeting immediately following the service. Interment, private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Claire may be made to American Macular Degeneration Foundation, PO Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515(www.macular.org)
Published in Courier-Post on July 28, 2019