Claire Faul
Maple Shade - Claire Faul (nee Moran) passed away peacefully on July 28, 2019 at Samaritan Hospice in Mt. Holly surrounded by her family. Born in Philadelphia, Claire was 95 years old. She was a life-long resident of Maple Shade. Claire was a retired cafeteria employee for the Maple Shade Public School. She enjoyed traveling to the casino, and most importantly, Claire loved being with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Loving mother of Lynn (Joe Chanti) Megali and Donna (Steve) Campbell. Cherished grandmother of Danielle (Sudipto) Banerjee, Michael Megali and Ryan Stranhan. Great grandmother of Ryan, Jr., Shaylan and Mick.
Graveside services will be held 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 2nd, at Beverly National Cemetery Beverly, NJ.
If so desired, memorial contributions in Claire's name may be made to Samaritan Health Care and Hospice 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published in Courier-Post on July 31, 2019