Services
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Beverly National Cemetery
Beverly, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Claire Faul
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claire Faul


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claire Faul Obituary
Claire Faul

Maple Shade - Claire Faul (nee Moran) passed away peacefully on July 28, 2019 at Samaritan Hospice in Mt. Holly surrounded by her family. Born in Philadelphia, Claire was 95 years old. She was a life-long resident of Maple Shade. Claire was a retired cafeteria employee for the Maple Shade Public School. She enjoyed traveling to the casino, and most importantly, Claire loved being with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Loving mother of Lynn (Joe Chanti) Megali and Donna (Steve) Campbell. Cherished grandmother of Danielle (Sudipto) Banerjee, Michael Megali and Ryan Stranhan. Great grandmother of Ryan, Jr., Shaylan and Mick.

Graveside services will be held 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 2nd, at Beverly National Cemetery Beverly, NJ.

If so desired, memorial contributions in Claire's name may be made to Samaritan Health Care and Hospice 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.

To share your memories of Claire, please visit www.givnish.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claire's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.