Bellmawr - Claire G. Collins (nee DeLucia) on May 7, 2019 of Bellmawr, NJ. Age 87. Beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Collins. Devoted cousin of the late Salvatore F. Guarino. Also survived by her cousins, Marie Guarino, Marc Guarino (Peggy), Marisa Stearns (Bill), Evelyn Petrone, and Joanne Antonelli. Claire was a longtime member of Mary, Mother of the Church and Bellmawr Senior Citizens; also a member of Sons of Italy, formerly William Paca Lodge in Bellmawr. There will be a viewing from 6pm to 8pm on Friday evening and 8:15am to 9:15am on Saturday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 10am Saturday at St. Joachim Parish; Mary, Mother of the Church, 20 Braisington Avenue, Bellmawr, NJ 08031. Entombment New St. Mary's Mausoleum, Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Claire's memory to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 10, 2019