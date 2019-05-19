|
|
Dr. Claire J. Call
Moorestown - Dr. Claire J. Call (nee McElhone) On May 14, 2019 age 98 longtime resident of Moorestown, NJ. Mass of Christian burial 10:30 am Tues. May 21st at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 42 W. Mani St. Moorestown, NJ. Viewing Monday eve 6- 8 pm and Tues.9- 10 am at the Lewis Funeral Home, 78 E. Main St. Moorestown, NJ. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery, Hainesport, NJ. In lieu of flowers Memorial contributions to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr. Marlton, NJ 08053.
Condolences may be left at www.lewisfuneralhomemoorestown.com
Published in Courier-Post on May 19, 2019