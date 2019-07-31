|
|
Claire J. Winters
Washington Twp. - (nee Conway), on July 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving mother of Debra Winters (Robert Galasso) and Kim Poole (Steve). Devoted grandmother of Alison Mannetta (Michael), Nicole Christy (Dave), Danielle Poole (Eugene Fertelmeyster) and Ryan Poole. Cherished great-grandmother of Kayla, Zach and Claire. Dear sister of Agnes Ippolite and Carol Zamba (Gene). She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Claire enjoyed spending time with her family and playing golf and tennis.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family on Friday 9:00 - 11:00 am at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Funeral Service 11:00.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Claire's memory may be made to Serenity Hospice,
56 Georgetown Rd., Bordentown, NJ 08505.
Published in Courier-Post on July 31, 2019