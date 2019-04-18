|
|
Claire M. Berger
Haddon Township - Claire M. Berger (nee Lewis), on April 16, 2019, of Haddon Twp. Age 87. Beloved wife of the late Charles R. Berger. Devoted mother of Richard C. Berger (Eileen), Dianne Brown (James) and Jeffrey Berger (Kimberly). Loving grandmother of Richard Berger (Ali), Kristine Davis, Anthony Tesman (Meredith), Melody Tesman, Emily Dempsey (Brian), Claire Berger (Joe) and Valerie Dorn (Adam). Great grandmother of Riley Tesman, Isaac and Joanna Dempsey, Lily and Jaxon Davis and Jake, Brennan and Regan Berger. Dear sister of Frances Pukas. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services are private at the convenience of the family. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mrs. Berger's memory to National Parkinson Foundation, Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 5018, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5018. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 18, 2019