Claire T. Muscella
MARLTON - Claire T. Muscella passed away peacefully on April 6, 2019. She was 76 years old. Beloved wife of John F. Muscella Sr. Loving mother of John F. Muscella Jr. (Nancy), Marianne McLaughlin (Edward), and Patricia A. Muscella Pszalgowski (Chris). Proud grandmother of Jacqueline Muscella, Jessica Muscella, Edward McLaughlin, Christina McLaughlin, Christopher Pszalgowski, and Jacob Pszalgowski. Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Thursday April 11th from 10:15-11:15 AM at St. Joan of Arc Church, 100 Willow Bend Rd., Marlton, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:30 AM. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Claire's name to the ().
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 8, 2019