Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
(856) 665-0150
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 9:45 AM
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Calvary Mausoleum
Clara DeMarco Obituary
Clara DeMarco

Sewell, formerly of Gloucester - (nee Manzi) On April 3, 2019, age 86.

Beloved wife of the late Anthony; Dear sister of the late James Manzi; Caring aunt of Wilma (Anthony) Kuzmunich, Jinny (Frank) Grisolia, the late James Manzi, the late Daniel Manzi, Christina (William) Woods, and great aunt of Alyssa, Joseph, Andrew and Bella.

Prior to her retirement in 1982, Clara was employed by Bell Telephone in Camden for 25 years.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather on Monday from 9:30 to 9:45 at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 North Browning Road for procession to Calvary Mausoleum, where a 10 AM graveside service will be held prior to entombment. Info, condolences and guestbook at

www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 5, 2019
