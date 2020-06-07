Clara E. Capie
Formerly of Barrington - On Saturday, May 23, 2020, Clara Capie, died peacefully in Manchester, NH, at the age of 101. Clara was born July 26, 1918, in Barrington, NJ. She lived most of her life in and around Barrington, graduating from Haddon Heights High School in 1935. Clara loved her family, putting them at the center of all she did. In Barrington, she worked at Page Brothers and at Capie's Bakery. A long-time member of First Presbyterian Church, Clara was active in many church and civic groups, including Cub and Girl Scouts. Clara was preceded in death by her father, Alfred P. Page, her mother, Clara (Goodwin) Page, her husband of 69 years, William R. Capie, Sr., brothers, Alfred, Howard, Edward and Robert, sisters, Ida and Alice, and two sons, Bruce and Joseph. She is survived by a son, William R. Capie, Jr. (Nancy), his children, Lauren and Michael, his grandchildren, William and Haylee; by a daughter-in-law, Doris, her children, Kevin (Amy) and Jill (Scott), her grandchildren, Liam, Cortland, and Nathaniel; by her daughter, Linda Quitadamo (Mark), and her children, Andrew (Melissa), Peter (Sandy), and Timothy, and her grandchildren, Simon, Eden, and Emma; and by many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Clara's Life will be announced later in the summer by the POPIOLEK FUNRAL HOME of Barrington. Donations in her memory may be made to Life Enrichment, at the Mt. Carmel Rehab Center, 235 Myrtle Street, Manchester, NH, 03104. For updates and to express condolences visit, www.njfuneralhome.net
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.