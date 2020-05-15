Resources
Clara Elva Prince (nee Wood) of Moorestown, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020. Born to the late William and Florence Wood, she was 94 years old. Clara was the loving wife of the late George Prince V, loving mother of Pat McCarthy, Rae Littlehale (David Littlehale) and George Prnce IV (Nancy Prince), the dear grandmother of 4 and great grandchildren of 2, sister of Ruth Bakley.

Due to the current pandemic, Clara's family will be holding a private service only.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Clara's memory can be made to the Esther Circle c/o Epworth Methodist Church, 501 Morgan Ave, Palmyra, NJ 08065, or the Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice Development Office, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.

Published in Courier-Post from May 15 to May 17, 2020
