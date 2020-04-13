Resources
Clara (Botti) Lapergola

Clara (nee Botti) Lapergola, on April 12, 2020. 92 yrs. old. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Ottaviano and the late Dominick Lapergola; Mother of Donata (Nelson), Carol (Anthony), Marie (James) and Denise (and the late Michael); Sister of Catherine; Grandmother of Anthony, Desiree, Shannon and Matthew; Great-grandmother of Archer, Charlotte and Joshua. Services and interment are private. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020
