|
|
Clara (nee Botti) Lapergola
Clara (nee Botti) Lapergola, on April 12, 2020. 92 yrs. old. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Ottaviano and the late Dominick Lapergola; Mother of Donata (Nelson), Carol (Anthony), Marie (James) and Denise (and the late Michael); Sister of Catherine; Grandmother of Anthony, Desiree, Shannon and Matthew; Great-grandmother of Archer, Charlotte and Joshua. Services and interment are private. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020