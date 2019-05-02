Services
MARK C. TILGHMAN FUNERAL HOME, LLC. - Maple Shade
38 N. FORKLANDING ROAD
Maple Shade, NJ 08052-2630
(856) 779-1200
For more information about
Clara Luzi
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
MARK C. TILGHMAN FUNERAL HOME, LLC. - Maple Shade
38 N. FORKLANDING ROAD
Maple Shade, NJ 08052-2630
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
12:00 PM
MARK C. TILGHMAN FUNERAL HOME, LLC. - Maple Shade
38 N. FORKLANDING ROAD
Maple Shade, NJ 08052-2630
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Luzi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara M. (Manzi) Luzi


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Clara M. (Manzi) Luzi Obituary
Clara M. Luzi (nee Manzi)

Maple Shade - Clara M. Luzi (nee Manzi) age 85 of Maple Shade passed away on April 30, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Frank Luzi, loving mother of Barbara (Andrew) Ferrari, Tricia (Tony) Farino, Linda (Paul) Hill and Frank (Rebecca) Luzi, cherished grandmother of Amanda, Nate, Francesca, Samantha, Liam, Gina and Michael.

Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing and visitation with her family on Saturday, May 4th, from 9 am - 12 noon at the Mark C. Tilghman Funeral Home. 38 N. Forklanding Rd., Maple Shade. Funeral service will follow the visitation at 12 noon. Interment will be in Locustwood Memorial Park. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting marktilghmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now