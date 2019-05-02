|
Clara M. Luzi (nee Manzi)
Maple Shade - Clara M. Luzi (nee Manzi) age 85 of Maple Shade passed away on April 30, 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Frank Luzi, loving mother of Barbara (Andrew) Ferrari, Tricia (Tony) Farino, Linda (Paul) Hill and Frank (Rebecca) Luzi, cherished grandmother of Amanda, Nate, Francesca, Samantha, Liam, Gina and Michael.
Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing and visitation with her family on Saturday, May 4th, from 9 am - 12 noon at the Mark C. Tilghman Funeral Home. 38 N. Forklanding Rd., Maple Shade. Funeral service will follow the visitation at 12 noon. Interment will be in Locustwood Memorial Park. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting marktilghmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on May 2, 2019