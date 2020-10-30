Clara Mancini
Gibbsboro - formerly of Stratford, passed away on October 26, 2020 after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late Anthony, mother of Anthony Jr. (Beff) and Anita, and aunt to many nieces and nephews.
She was fortunate enough to have been loved by several other "daughters", friends, and their children and grandchildren, whom she cherished. She will be remembered by Signal Hill and her friends at Gibbsboro Seniors. Her faith was strong and she will be missed "river deep, mountain high."
Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a local family in need at www.gf.me/u/y4xcy2 Please share condolences at www.ZaleFuneralHome.net