1/
Clara Mancini
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clara Mancini

Gibbsboro - formerly of Stratford, passed away on October 26, 2020 after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late Anthony, mother of Anthony Jr. (Beff) and Anita, and aunt to many nieces and nephews.

She was fortunate enough to have been loved by several other "daughters", friends, and their children and grandchildren, whom she cherished. She will be remembered by Signal Hill and her friends at Gibbsboro Seniors. Her faith was strong and she will be missed "river deep, mountain high."

Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a local family in need at www.gf.me/u/y4xcy2 Please share condolences at www.ZaleFuneralHome.net






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ZALE FUNERAL HOME - STRATFORD
712 N WHITE HORSE PIKE
Stratford, NJ 08084
(856) 783-5100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ZALE FUNERAL HOME - STRATFORD

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved