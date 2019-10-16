Services
MC CANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME
851 MONMOUTH STREET
Gloucester City, NJ 08030-1508
(856) 456-1142
For more information about
Clare Ward
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
St. Mary’s Church
426 Monmouth St.
Gloucester City, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mary’s Church
426 Monmouth St.
Gloucester City, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clare Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clare F. Ward


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clare F. Ward Obituary
Clare F. Ward

Gloucester City - Surrounded by her loving family at home, on October 16, 2019 at the age of 97. (nee Gorman). Lifelong resident of Gloucester City. Loving wife of the late John Francis Ward. Loving mother of Mary C. Schecter (late Stephen), Francis X. (Christina), Margaret M. LaPella (late Joseph, Jr.), Martha M. Cunningham (late Daniel), John Felix (Pamela), Hugh J. (Jacklyn), Clare M. Bernhagen (late Alan) and Patrick J. (Lizann). Cherished Mommom of 20 and great Grandmom of 12. Also survived by many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.

Clare was a lifelong devoted parishioner of St. Mary's Church and founding member of Msgr. Lucitt's Needy Children's Fund.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Saturday morning, October 19, 2019 from 10 to 11:45 AM at St. Mary's Church, 426 Monmouth St., Gloucester City. Mass of Christian Burial 12 Noon in the church. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Msgr. Lucitt's Needy Children's Fund, PO Box 87, Gloucester City, NJ 08030. In the memo, please write: Clare F. Ward. Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Clare F. Ward. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through: McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, Gloucester City, NJ. Ph: 856-456-1142.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clare's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now