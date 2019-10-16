|
Clare F. Ward
Gloucester City - Surrounded by her loving family at home, on October 16, 2019 at the age of 97. (nee Gorman). Lifelong resident of Gloucester City. Loving wife of the late John Francis Ward. Loving mother of Mary C. Schecter (late Stephen), Francis X. (Christina), Margaret M. LaPella (late Joseph, Jr.), Martha M. Cunningham (late Daniel), John Felix (Pamela), Hugh J. (Jacklyn), Clare M. Bernhagen (late Alan) and Patrick J. (Lizann). Cherished Mommom of 20 and great Grandmom of 12. Also survived by many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.
Clare was a lifelong devoted parishioner of St. Mary's Church and founding member of Msgr. Lucitt's Needy Children's Fund.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Saturday morning, October 19, 2019 from 10 to 11:45 AM at St. Mary's Church, 426 Monmouth St., Gloucester City. Mass of Christian Burial 12 Noon in the church. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Msgr. Lucitt's Needy Children's Fund, PO Box 87, Gloucester City, NJ 08030. In the memo, please write: Clare F. Ward. Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Clare F. Ward. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through: McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, Gloucester City, NJ. Ph: 856-456-1142.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019