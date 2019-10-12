|
|
Clarence O. Phoenix
Woodbury Heights - Clarence O. Phoenix, age 92, of Woodbury Heights, NJ, born in Camden, NJ, Oct., 28, 1926, passed away on Oct., 9, 2019 in Woodbury, NJ. He retired from Campbell Soup after 45 years. He was a member of Mt. Hope U.A.M.E. Church and former President of the board of trustees. He's survived by his wife Gloria B. Phoenix, son; Arno (Mary) grandchildren Justin and Taironda, great-granddaughter, brothers John (Geraldine) and Theordore and other family members. Service will be held 11am Wed., Oct., 16, 2019 at Mt. Hope UAME Church, Kaighn and Princess Ave., Camden, NJ, Viewing 9-11am. Arr. by Bagwell Funeral Home, Penns Grove, NJ. www.bagwellfuneralhome.net
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019