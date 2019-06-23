|
Clarence Smith
Kihei, HI - Clarence Lee "Clancy" "C.L." Smith, of Kihei, Hawaii, formerly of Somerdale, NJ, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2019, at age 83, after a hard fought battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his wife Terry, son Mark, and daughter Shari.
Clancy was born to Clarence Lester and Delma Bailey Smith on July 1, 1935 in Clarksburg, West Virginia. He graduated Class of 1953 from Washington Irving HS and attended University of Cincinnati where he studied Electrical Engineering. Upon Graduation in 1959, he moved to New Jersey and began his career with RCA-Camden where he worked for 41 years. He was married to Nancy Anne Mueller for 33 years and together they raised their family in Somerdale. Following Nancy's death in 1992, he spent time in Maui, Hawaii where he met, and in 1999 married Terry Long. They enjoyed 20 years of marriage and traveling between Canada and Hawaii, with numerous trips to New Jersey and Massachusetts to visit his children and grandchildren.
Clancy was a corvette enthusiast, belonging to several Corvette clubs, and attended many car shows. He will be fondly remembered for his love of photography, sunsets and the many thousands of photos he took of them. He was active in the First Presbyterian Church of Somerdale and at the Kihei Baptist Chapel. His travels took him throughout the United States, Canada, Japan and numerous Pacific Islands. He enjoyed attending minor league baseball games with family.
Clancy is survived by his wife Terry, son Mark (Maureen) and daughter Shari (Britt). He will be greatly missed by his five grandchildren Samantha, Leighann, Jacquelyn, Julia and Joseph.
An Aloha celebration of his life will take place on July 13, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church in Somerdale, New Jersey. There will be a reception from 12:00 to 2:00 in the church hall. Service will be held at 2:00, followed by burial at the Berlin Cemetery in Berlin, New Jersey. The family is grateful for all the love, support and well wishes they have received. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to any of these places that were special to Clancy:
First Presbyterian Church, 142 Somerdale Road, Somerdale, New Jersey 08083
Kihei Baptist Chapel, 1655 South Kihei Road, Kihei, Hawaii 96753
Pacific Cancer Foundation, 95 Mahalani Street Suite 8, Wailuku, Hawaii 96793
Published in Courier-Post on June 23, 2019