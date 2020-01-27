|
Clarence V. George, III
Formerly of Collingswood - On January 25, 2020, formerly of Collingswood, NJ. Age 79 years.
Beloved husband of the late Phyllis C. George. Dear father of Carol Ciancutti, Brian (Gail), Margie (Anthony) Donlon and Renee (John) Davis. Loving grandfather of Holly, Matthew, Alex, Jordan, Ben, Jesse and Jake.
Clarence was a United States Air Force veteran.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Wednesday 8 to 9 AM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 820 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Funeral Service will follow at 9 AM. Interment Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to NJ Veterans Memorial Home at Vineland, 524 Northwest Blvd., Vineland, NJ 08360 or , 399 Market St. #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106 ().
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020