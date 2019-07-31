|
|
Clark D.
"Pete" Moss
Woodbury - Clark D. "Pete" Moss, age 69 yrs., on July 26, 2019.
He was the beloved husband for 42 years of Lucille M. (nee Sylvestro). Loving father of Robert Moss, cherished grandfather of Giovanni, Carmine and Ava, dear brother of Clara Oorlog and the late James Moss, Catherine Howey, Joyce Hoover and David Moss.
For full obituary information see our website at www.etheringtonfh.com ETHERINGTON-CRERAN FUNERAL HOME, Gloucester City, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on July 31, 2019