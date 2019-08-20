Services
May Funeral Home
1001 S. 4th St.
Camden, NJ 08103
856-541-0494
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Clark G. Faulk

Clark G. Faulk Obituary
Clark G. Faulk

Lindenwold - Departed this life on Clara leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Sharon Walden (William, deceased), Gwendolyn Saulters, (James) and Selina Faulk. She's also survived brother, Tristan Venable, sisters, Marjorie Saunders and Geraldine Miller and devoted life partner, Willie Jackson. Serv is Wed 11am at May Funeral Home, 1001 S. 4th St., Camden, NJ. View 9am-11am. Int is private. Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to May Funeral Home. www.mayfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 20, 2019
