|
|
Clark G. Faulk
Lindenwold - Departed this life on Clara leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Sharon Walden (William, deceased), Gwendolyn Saulters, (James) and Selina Faulk. She's also survived brother, Tristan Venable, sisters, Marjorie Saunders and Geraldine Miller and devoted life partner, Willie Jackson. Serv is Wed 11am at May Funeral Home, 1001 S. 4th St., Camden, NJ. View 9am-11am. Int is private. Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to May Funeral Home. www.mayfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 20, 2019